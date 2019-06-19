Nine months on, Vellalar street is unmotorable

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of Vellalar Street in Kodambakkam began facing problems in September 2018. Roads were dug up in a few streets for laying sewage pipelines in the area. After the allocation of funds to the tune of Rs 20 crore, roads were relaid in all other streets, except for Vellalar Street.

Even the mounds of sand and construction debris have not been cleared by the local civic body officials. Though the street, which is home to nearly 25 families, only runs to the length of 100 metres, numerous motorists from Saligramam and Virugambakkam use the stretch to reach Vadapalani-100 Feet Road during peak hours.

“The roads were dug up at Vellalar Street and adjacent roads like Gangaiamman Koil Street and South Sivan Koil Street in September 2018. Two months later, roads were relaid in all other streets except in this street. That’s because Vellalar Street comes under Thousand Lights division and the other streets, under T Nagar division. There was some issue between the officials of both divisions and eventually, the road laying work was halted. The blame game between officials of both divisions has been happening ever since and nine months down the line, there is still no solution,” said B Muralidharan, a resident of Vellalar Street.

He said that the number of accidents have been on the rise. “During summer, the road becomes very dusty. Motorists skid often and the number of accidents has only been increasing by the day. Residents suffering from asthma and other breathing issues are forced to stay indoors all the time,” he said.

About a month back, a Metro Water lorry got stuck in the trench at Vellalar Street and the workmen had to empty the whole tank to help the vehicle out of it. “This happens when the water scarcity issue is at its peak and even this incident did not bother the officials,” said R Karunakaran, another resident.

When the residents tried contacting the officials, they either blame the ‘other division’ for the delay or ask the residents to contact the contractor who had laid the pipes. Some state the water crisis as a reason for the delay.

“We even told the officials that we can engage workmen to relay the road, but they stopped us saying that we might damage the pipelines underground. Then we proposed a plan to pool in the money if there is a fund crunch, but there is no response to that either. All we can do is sit in the dust, witness accidents and do nothing about it,” said another resident, on condition of anonymity.

