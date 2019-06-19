Home Cities Chennai

Presidency College gets new men’s hostel

The hostel has been equipped with all facilities for students. According to college officials, the new hostel, which will be allocated to male students, was a longstanding need of the institution. .

Presidency College | file photo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Presidency College has got a new hostel to accommodate over 320 students, constructed at a cost of `10 crore near the historic Victoria Hostel.“The hostel will also be named as Victoria Hostel new block,” said an official of the college. It is likely to be inaugurated on Friday.

The existing century-old Victoria Hostel has been in dilapidated condition following which the state government allocated `3 crore for its renovation. According to college officials, almost half of the work is completed and measures are being taken to complete the work in stipulated time.

But it is not enough to accommodate the students and so, the college authorities for the last few years have been seeking funds from the State government for construction of a new hostel. According to college officials, the hostel is completely ready and will be allotted to students from next week.

