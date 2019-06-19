Take care of your ears

CHENNAI: Every part of the body requires specific upkeep. While we make it a point to get our annual health, eyes and dental check-up done, we forget to take care of our ears. Dr R Parthiban, a private practitioner at Guindy shares a few tips on ear care.
- The ear is a self-cleaning organ. The ear canal in most people does not require cleaning.
- Ear wax is not bad for the ear. It protects the ear canal’s skin, assists in cleaning and lubrication, and provides protection from bacteria, fungi, insects and water.
- The safest way to remove wax build-up from your ears, in case it is causing pain, is to visit a doctor. One must not put anything inside the ear as it can injure the eardrum.
- Avoid using earphones/headphones. Even if you use, take periodic breaks and keep the volume low. The same applies when you listen to music in your car.
- After swimming or any water sports, it is important to wipe the outside of the ear with a cloth and tilt the head to remove additional water.
- Pay attention to any hearing changes that occur with the use of certain medications. If you notice any balance issues or ringing in your ears, contact your doctor.
- If you are exposed to loud noises for a prolonged period, like at a concert or a pub, step outside for a few minutes to give your ears some rest.
- Just like you go for an annual check-up to a dentist, going to an ENT specialist, once in a year is important.