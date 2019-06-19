Take care of your ears

Home Cities Chennai

By KV Navya
CHENNAI: Every part of the body requires specific upkeep. While we make it a point to get our annual health, eyes and dental check-up done, we forget to take care of our ears. Dr R Parthiban, a private practitioner at Guindy shares a few tips on ear care.

  1.  The ear is a self-cleaning organ. The ear canal in most people does not require cleaning.
  2.  Ear wax is not bad for the ear. It protects the ear canal’s skin, assists in cleaning and lubrication, and provides protection from bacteria, fungi, insects and water.
  3.  The safest way to remove wax build-up from your ears, in case it is causing pain, is to visit a doctor. One must not put anything inside the ear as it can injure the eardrum.
  4.  Avoid using earphones/headphones. Even if you use, take periodic breaks and keep the volume low. The same applies when you listen to music in your car.
  5.  After swimming or any water sports, it is important to wipe the outside of the ear with a cloth and tilt the head to remove additional water.
  6.  Pay attention to any hearing changes that occur with the use of certain medications. If you notice any balance issues or ringing in your ears, contact your doctor.
  7.  If you are exposed to loud noises for a prolonged period, like at a concert or a pub, step outside for a few minutes to give your ears some rest.
  8.  Just like you go for an annual check-up to a dentist, going to an ENT specialist, once in a year is important.
