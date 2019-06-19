The power of curses and boons in shaping our destiny

Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj By

CHENNAI: Curse — this word creates a very strong response. Nobody wants to be ever cursed in their life. Do we? We live our life with a thought in the back of our mind that when we say a final goodbye to this world, we should be clean and free from any kind of curse.

As children, we have heard many stories about windfalls and curses (vardaan and shraap). Scriptures also narrate stories of sages and holy men who accumulated miraculous powers through dedication and penance. It is said that if they were annoyed, they could curse someone who would suffer for long and if they were pleased with someone, they could also bless them.

Now, in the 21st century, one wonders if these blessings or curses really influence our lives? Do we, humans, really possess such powers of giving boons and curses? Can boons turn into curses and vice-versa? The answers to these questions require a thorough understanding of the phenomena.

In simple terms, blessings bestow some special power or protection upon a person who is blessed. They are always linked to piety, devotion, penance and noble deeds. Some blessings last forever, some work for one time or a few times, some work only in a special situation or at the time of great need, and some are absolutely conditional. In these modern times, a stroke of good luck, a streak of genius, and long innings of success are considered as a sacred sign by devout and god-fearing persons. There have been lots of mythical stories about kings, warriors and sages undergoing arduous penance, fasting, meditation and austerities in order to get benefit from divinity and holy men.

Once a person gets a windfall, he need not labour further for that which he has already received. But, a blessing automatically becomes a curse for the person if it is misused under the influence of vices such as lust, greed, anger etc. It is always there for him but it may be lost due to his negative actions. For instance, ego turned the boon into a curse for Hiranyakashyap and became the reason for his death.

There are several stories that explain how a curse was undone by the blessing of the Almighty when the person suffering repented and prayed to him. This shows that a seemingly unending phase of misfortune and suffering can be resolved by performing righteous actions (karma) and by devoting oneself to the Almighty’s service.

We all know that the universal law of karma says, what we sow, so we reap. Hence, the blessing is the reward of benevolent deeds and curse is the result of bad deeds. Evidently, a person who intends ill for

others brings misery for himself. A curse befalls the one who tries to harm others. If at all anybody feels harmed, it is because of giving/causing pain to others.

One can earn the greatest boons if one lives by the Almighty’s will and serves others selflessly. By being soul conscious and being aware of one’s own eternal spiritual identity and innate divine qualities, we can express and share the best within us and thus constantly earn benefits through blessings.

On the other hand, when we are body-conscious (attached to our temporary physical identity and status), we tend to become influenced by vices which result in immorality, deprivation and suffering. When we use force, violence, deception and exploitation, we automatically get cursed. We must always remember that exploiters always get exploited; fury burns the one who is furious. People having occult powers use them to help or harm others. Taking recourse to such people and their powers may give temporary respite or support, however, it sets into motion a vicious circle of karmic debts that further aggravate the misfortunes of those who seek such help and also those who misuse their powers. So, the best way to get blessings and remain safe from curses is by maintaining the purity of mind, having compassionate feelings, and generating unconditional love for all.