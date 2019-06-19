Three desk exercises to nip that painful nerve

SARVA By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Having a sedentary work life can affect your health and overall wellness drastically. It is crucial to adjust your body posture during these hours and to know a few exercises to release the tightness and stress from the body. Due to your hectic daily life, incorporating yoga between work hours might seem quite impossible. But it might be a surprise that you can actually do a few stretches and twists, which can relax your mind and body, right at your working space. Yoga at your workspace will help in de-stressing mentally and physically, refresh your mind and also make you feel happier and relaxed. SARVA Yoga Studio lists three asanas which can be done even if you’re having a busy day at work.

Cat-Cow Stretch

Back pain has become a recurring problem for the workforce. This is because most people tend to obtain a terrible posture at their workplace. For this, you can do a simple cat-cow stretch which will open up and contract your chest simultaneously. To start the practice, sit with your spine erect on your chair, bring your hands on the knees and feet flat on the floor. Inhale as you arch and stretch your back looking towards the ceiling. Hold for 2-3 seconds. Slowly exhale and bring your chest, shoulders, and face inwards locking the

chin to the chest, consciously bringing awareness to the contraction in your core and engaging them.

Sitting Forward Bend

It’s always best to practice this to relieve the stress in the lower back and back muscles. To practice this asana, first, you should sit on the edge of your chair with your spine upright and feet firm on the ground. Inhale and raise both your hands towards the ceiling, this will open up your chest and allow more space to breathe correctly. As you exhale, slowly bend your head forward and bring your torso between the legs, your chest resting on your thighs. Hold this posture for 5-6 seconds and slowly roll back up to the starting pose.

Neck Bend

Spending many hours in front of your laptop can build up tension in the neck and shoulder region. A simple stretch can release all the pressure from your neck and shoulder muscles. Sit on your chair with your spine straight and shoulders relaxed. Close your eyes. Interlace your fingers and keep your hands behind your head. Now gently bring your chin towards your chest and hold the position for 2-3 breaths and return to starting position. Then slowly release your hands and bend your head back until you feel the stretch on your neck, hold it for five seconds, and slowly return to the normal position.