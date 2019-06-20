A game of ‘Snake and Ladder’ in Broadway-style

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In this fast-paced electronic age where art forms are highly influenced by the computer graphics (CG) and larger-than-life phenomena, here comes a soul-stirring, real theatre experience. Snake and Ladder is a contemporary confluence of multi-dimensional art forms.Tanmaya Dance Academy and Navarasa Dance Theatre, Los Angeles collaborate to bring the best of the real-time, live physical theatre experience to Chennai. It’s flavoured with the likes of Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi and Kathakali dance forms.

To spice it up, martial arts such as Kalaripayattu, yoga, and aerial acrobatics beautifully gel into the original soul-filled music of South Asia, thereby creating a dynamic energy paradigm, to enthral the audience with a new experience.“Snake and Ladder was first screened at Wellesley Center for Arts in Boston in September 2018. Later in Albuquerque, San Jose, and California. The show received a tremendous response with a standing ovation. It involves a lot of aerial and physical work. There are multiple elements to juggle with and that’s what makes it one-of-a-kind. We have been practising for two years,” said Madhurima Narla, the host and producer of the show in Chennai.

Snake and Ladder is written by filmmaker SM Raju and choreographed and directed by internationally acclaimed Aparna Sindhoor and Anil Natyaveda. The additional choreography is done by Madhurima and music by national award winner Isaac Thomas Kottukapally. The production is inspired by Ingmar Bergman’s film, Advaita philosophy, and story of King Ashoka.

“The Indian audience will connect deeply. There are acrobat effects, dance, and drama. The main theme is love and peace. We decided to premiere it in Chennai because it’s the melting pot of art and culture. Winning the hearts of patrons here will echo around the world. However, performing stunts required a high ceiling and finding one in the city was a challenge. The team practised for 18-hours a day,” she said.

Madhurima plays the snake and puppeteer while Aparna Sindhoor plays death and mother and Anil Natyaveda plays the prince.

We’re told the story revolves around warrior/prince (Anil/Kartik Upamanyu) who has returned from war and he is suffering post-traumatic stress disorder.

Death (Sindhoor) comes to take his life and the life of an artist (Madhurima). The prince challenges death to a game of snake and ladder so he can stay alive.

“The audience will get a taste of Broadway-style contemporary show. We plan to do a multi-city screening in September and October in India followed by a Europe tour. A three-city tour of Houston, Austin and Dallas will happen in March,” said Madhurima.

‘Snake and Ladder’ will premiere on June 21 at Narada Gana Sabha. For tickets, visit: BookMyShow.com