Home Cities Chennai

Amma Kudineer faces summer heat

Most water-ATMs in the city are non-operational, technical glitches in the functional ones force residents to wait for Metro Water supply

Published: 20th June 2019 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

About 50 Amma Kudineer outlets are in operation in the city  P Jawahar

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Forty-six-year-old S Sasikala walks into the Amma Kudineer outlet on Wall Tax Road to fill up her two empty pots. But within minutes, she is turned away by the staff member who operates the outlet. There is no water available for the day. Residents of Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Korukkupet, Washermenpet and surrounding areas are reeling under severe water crisis situation. The water-ATMs in these localities have been facing the summer heat. ‘‘For the past two months, the Metro Water supply has been erratic and the supply has not been regular,’’ said the staff member who monitors the outlet on Wall Tax road.

Outlets shut

The water-ATMs are part of the Amma Kudineer scheme which offers Reverse Osmosis (RO) purified water, free of cost to economically weaker sections. Anybody who has a ration card can avail 20 litres of water daily using their water-ATM card. However, people who were once benefited by this scheme, now face the brunt. Arulmani D, a resident of Korukkupet, claims that the outlet in his area which was opened two years ago was shut down immediately and was again revived recently, but still served no purpose. ‘‘Water comes once in two or three days and when it doesn’t, we are pushed to buy Metro Water for drinking, which is sometimes chlorinated,’’ said the 39-year-old.

Decreased supply

The staff members, who monitor the outlets in Zone IV, admit that there has been a decrease in the water supply. ‘‘Till a few months ago, we received about 7,000-8,000 litres of water daily, but now it has come to 3,000 litres, and that too it is scarcely available,’’ said the staff member who monitors the outlet in Tondiarpet. Similarly, in Washermenpet, residents complain of technical glitches and even claim that the water-ATMs never worked for months in their locality.‘‘Of the two booths, one never worked. Moreover,
this outlet has been dysfunctional for several months now,’’ said S Ilayaraja from Washermenpet. As the Metro Water supply through tankers is considerably good in areas of north Chennai, the residents find a cost-effective alternative in that. ‘‘Though it doesn’t taste as good as the RO purified water, the Metro Water costs only `1 and we prefer buying that,’’ said Ilayaraja.

Civic body at work

Corporation officials said that there is added pressure on the Metro Water to supply drinking water to all parts of the city. ‘‘It is true that supply has decreased considerably, but we still ensure that at least 5,000 litres of water are supplied to the water-ATMs,’’ said the official. Denying any technical glitches in the water-ATMs, officials said that piped water is being supplied every alternate day. ‘‘When there’s no piped water supply, we request water tankers to supply water,’’ the official said. About 50 Amma Kudineer outlets are in operation in the city and officials hope that water supply will improve once summer is over.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amma Kudineer water crisis summer
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp