CMDA’s monitoring committee meeting postponed to next week

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court-appointed monitoring committee of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, which was to meet after a period of two years on Wednesday to discuss regularisation of buildings, was postponed to next week to give members more time to go through the agenda papers, a top government official told Express.

Interestingly, many members were absent as the meeting was announced at short notice. The meeting is being held as the third extension of regularisation scheme for unauthorised buildings across the State comes to an end on June 21.

Regularisation applications were kept in abeyance since in the case filed by one D Hari, the Madras High Court on September 27, 2017 ordered that the regularisation of setback violations could not be permitted. Subsequently, the High Court order, dated October 30, 2018, clarified that there was no bar on considering applications for regularisation filed under Section 113-A if there was evidence to show that the building was put up before the cut-off date of February 28, 1999.

The meeting is crucial as the monitoring committee has delegated powers to the CMDA for taking decisions on individual files relating to all special buildings and individual flats in multi-storeyed buildings (MSBs). Regularisation sought for an entire MSB as a whole, whether residential or commercial, has to be placed before the monitoring committee for decision.

Currently, files are being processed and buildings regularised based on the evidences produced. Demand notice has been sent for 101 applications and final approval letter has been issued in three applications.

According to sources, Chennai alone has over three lakh unauthorised buildings and the number of applications received has been minimal with defaulters yet to register. Sources told Express that while regularisation is being considered for buildings built before 2007, no action has been taken against unauthorised constructions during the last 12 years.

It is learnt that the regularisation of unauthorised constructions built before 1999 is yet to be completed and similarly, regularisation of buildings built before 2007 has yet to take off. “A total of 15 chief planners looking after regularisation in the phase between 1999 and 2019 have retired and responsibility has been thrust on the planners. But no power has been delegated to take action against unauthorised constructions.