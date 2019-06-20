Home Cities Chennai

Dance, drama and dreams 

Actors move to the sound of music, prancing from one end of the stage to the other. Their movements are fluid yet sharp and convey a story that is not told in words.

Vikas Rao

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actors move to the sound of music, prancing from one end of the stage to the other. Their movements are fluid yet sharp and convey a story that is not told in words. Their bodies take on the role of the story, leaving the audience captivated.

Pipe Dreams is the first production by Signature – A Collaborative Space for Movement, a theatre company that was launched in May, this year. Directed and choreographed by Vikas Rao, founder of Signature, the play focuses on the lives of a family and their internal conflicts, and will convey this through the use of physical and movement-based theatrical styles.

“The objective of Signature is to teach people about movement in theatre, and convey stories through movement, without verbal dialogue. The actors are not dancers, and this is their first movement theatre-based play. Movement theatre is mainly focused on weight and balance,” said Rao. The actors were part of a workshop by Signature held in May this year.

The play was written by Harish Kumar and Gowri S. “Scripting for movement theatre is very difficult. The story is not told through a narrative, but through concepts that are shown through the dance. The text is minimal, but the audience is welcome to have their own interpretations of the play,” said Kumar, sharing that they added a few lines of dialogue to make the play more accessible to audiences.

The scriptwriters worked closely with Rao through the process to build up the storyline through dance. “As a choreographer, I think theatre has helped improve my dance greatly. Theatre taught me how to emote through dance. Certain specific movements, like rigid and flaccid, in dance help in telling a story,” said Rao.

‘Pipe Dreams’ will be staged at Alliance Francaise of Madras today at 6 pm and 8 pm. Tickets are priced at `100. For details, visit Signature’s instagram page signature_movement_space

