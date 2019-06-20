Domino's sells pizza with metal nut inside, Rs 25,000 fine imposed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A consumer forum has directed Domino’s to provide a compensation of Rs 25,622 after it sold a pizza with a metal nut inside. R Shankar of the Nilgiris submitted at the forum that in 2014 he broke his teeth while eating a pizza due to the presence of the foreign object. Shankar submitted after treatment he contacted M/s Jubilant Food Works Ltd, Noida and Dominos Pizza, T Nagar.

With no response, Shankar issued a legal notice and also approached the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chennai (South), seeking compensation of Rs 5 lakh. General Manager M/s Jubilant Food Works Ltd said the complaint was filed with malafide intention. The forum directed M/s Jubilant Food Works Ltd and M/s Dominos Pizza to jointly refund Shankar Rs 622, the cost of pizza and pay Rs 25,000 compensation.

Multiple plaints Shankar contacted M/s Jubilant Food Works Ltd, Noida and Dominos Pizza and also lodged a police complaint and reported the issue to the Tamil Nadu Food, Safety officials