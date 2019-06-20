Fresh, green, clean and unique

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: All kinds of green goodies were up for sale at the first edition of the Savera Hotel’s ‘Green Goddesses’ initiative on Wednesday, which brought diverse stalls that sold organic, natural, eco-friendly and sustainable products under one roof.

Joint managing director of the Savera Group, Nina Reddy, organised the event in collaboration with Anju Agarwal, Preethi Thiagharajan, Jayshree Vivek and Manju Mudit.

The entire space was decorated with 43 stalls that had everything from plants, fresh fruits and vegetables in addition to products like organic skincare, blankets for children, gardening tools, garden accessories, natural products, healthy treats and much more.

“The Green Goddesses is a window which will equip the patrons to lead a more sustainable and eco-friendly lifestyle,” said Nina. “We are happy to launch Green Goddesses, as we aspire to make Chennai green and clean with our initiative, workshops and collaborations towards waste management and organic gardening at all levels.”

Sunnybee’s stall sold fresh produce while others at the exhibition sold honey and other organic produce. A number of stalls focused on organic and vegan skincare as well. Mehar Farhana’s Amara Organix was one such stall. “We have soaps, shampoos, conditioners, hair butter, body butter and creams and serums that are all organic. We also introduced organic lipsticks which have been selling like hot cakes. We’ve sold out two shades of the lipstick already,” she said.

The Paper Dolphin was another interesting stall at the exhibition that made stationery like notebooks and from rescued paper. “We make notebooks from rescued paper, which is paper from old notebooks and half-used notebooks,” said Urusha Maher, founder of The Paper Dolphin. “We also have sketching books and pouches made from clothes that cannot be donated. Our newspaper pencils are also popular because they have no wood. Our greeting cards and special gift packs and book blind dates also make for the perfect gifts.”

Among the various garden accessories stalls at the event was dancer and choreographer Jeffery Vardon’s stall which had unique candle stands, plant holders, wall hangings and more that were sure to add colour and life to any space. “I started ‘Garden Whispers’ as a hobby to beautify my garden and home. I have been doing it for the past few months and people thought it looked good and encouraged me to sell it. All the decorative pieces are made of cement and I used a lot of odd saucers and cups lying around which is why we don’t have two of the same products,” said Jeffery.

In addition to the exhibition, there were a number of other interesting events organised that included a talk by D Suresh or Solar Suresh a workshop on composting by Anju Agarwal, a vegan cooking workshop by Shweta Hasija, a vegan dessert workshop by Priyanka Kapoor, a gluten-free baking workshop by Keto Kanteen, a workshop on dairy-free alternatives by Earth Waste and a Put Waste to Use workshop.