Health minister inaugurates Pain and Palliative Care unit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health minister C Vijaya Baskar inaugurated Pain and Palliative Care unit at Government Royapatteh Hospital on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the health department, the unit was set up at the cost of `15 lakh. “Pain and Palliative Care units will be opened at 17 more government medical college hospitals. Cancer patients and people affected with paralysis, heart problems and chronic lung diseases will benefit from the facility,” said the release.

“The centre will have a cancer specialist, palliative care nurse, counsellors and physiotherapists. It will provide four types of pain relief. The 15-bed facility will also provide training for volunteers in palliative care,” a senior doctor said.

Health secretary Beela Rajesh, director of medical education Dr A Edwin Joe, and dean of Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital Dr P Vasanthamani, were present for the inaugural function.