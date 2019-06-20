‘Kidding’ around with designs

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Paint the wall bright. Shift the wardrobe to the corner. Choose floral wall stickers to go with pastel curtains. Garima Agarwal, founder of Peekaboo Patterns, is always on her toes to help her clients make the perfect decision for their kids’ rooms. Born and raised in Kolkata, the self-taught interior designer holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce. She moved to Chennai in 1998 after marriage. Her flair for creativity and passion for art paved the way for her entrepreneurial journey in 2005. The mother of two launched Peekaboo Patterns at her studio in Kasturi Rangan Road. They have two outlets at Bergamo Mall in Nungambakkam. Excerpts from the interview.

Why did you choose this field?

I felt like a fish out of water when I moved to Chennai. Art, sketching, designing and embroidery were activities I loved. I decided on the kind of rooms I’d want for my kids during my pregnancy. While scouting for kids’ furniture and decor items, I realised there were not many options. This motivated me to start my own brand that would have everything you need for your kids.

Tell us the concept behind Peekaboo Patterns?

It’s a one-stop shop for kids’ furniture and accessories. We’ve added a whole new range of exciting products which includes gratitude journals, organic clothes for kids, wooden toys and games, luxury trunk cases, cribs, decor accessories like lamps, pin-up boards, furniture and loads of other accessories. We do all kinds of kids’ spaces in hospitals, schools, playrooms and activity centres. Customisation is our forte.

What is it that makes you special among kids and parents?

I grew up babysitting my cousins and nephews when their parents went shopping. Growing up in a joint family exposed me to being around kids, all the time, at a young age. I find children to be real and honest. It helps me unwind and let my inner child out when I’m around them. Parents too get comfortable and discuss the issues they face with children. I recently started conscious parenting counselling.

Can you share a few experiences with your celebrity clients?

I have worked with almost everyone. I designed the rooms for the children of actors Suriya, Shalini Ajith, and Aishwarya Dhanush, among others. Keeping the celebrity quotient aside, these people are grounded and come to me for suggestions. Shalini wanted a room for her kids at her parent’s house. We also work with architects and provide solutions based on their requirement for designing kids’ rooms.

Kids decor is a niche market. How do you stay updated with the trends?

I’m an avid traveller. I see how rooms are differently done in other countries and draw inspiration from the designs. There has also been a boom in parent blogging in the past three years. I also constantly catch up with our city’s mommy bloggers to get an idea of what kids these days prefer. Once you’re fully involved in the industry, you get a hang of all aspects.

What are your other areas of interest?

I’m inclined towards spiritual classes and I’m also a pranic (energy) healer. I make it a point to take part in all kinds of retreat. Meditation and feng shui are my latest interests. That apart, my fantasy is to become a dolphin trainer.

What are your future projects?

We will be expanding Peekaboo Patterns to other cities. Alongside, we’re actively present in the online market and take part in pop-ups.