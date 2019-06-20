Learn to become a clown

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MeDiClown Academy in association with Saveetha Medical College, Chennai, is offering an accredited and certified Fellowship in the Art and Science of Medical Clowning (FASMC). This programme will integrate the therapeutic art and science of happiness, humour and healing through laughter, joy, play and love. It has been designed for aspirants in health and wellness, education, social sector and corporate organisations to facilitate a happy and healthy India for all.

The FASMC programme will include workplace protocols, research, sustainable health and well-being techniques, theatre and theatrical practices, core academics and fieldwork such as shadowing international medical clowns. The duration of this full-time course is six months/600 hours. Criteria for application includes a Bachelors or post-graduate degree in any discipline from a duly recognised university; or life experience.

Applications for the FASMC course are currently open and will close by June 25. The first batch of students will begin the course on July 22, 2019.

For admission visit: www.saveethamedicalcollege.com. A brochure and further details can be obtained from www.mediclownacademy.org