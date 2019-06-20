MEMU local short terminated

Home Cities Chennai

To facilitate foot overbridge work at Vikravandi, Southern Railway has short terminated the local train services.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate foot overbridge work at Vikravandi, Southern Railway has short terminated the local train services. According to a statement, the Melmaruvathur-Villupuram MEMU local, leaving Melmaruvathur at 11.30am on June 20, is partially cancelled between Perani-Villupuram. This train will run from Melmaruvathur to Perani. Similarly, the Villupuram-Melmaruvathur MEMU local, leaving Villupuram at 3.45 pm, is partially cancelled between Villupuram - Perani. The train will run from Perani to Melmaruvathur as per regular schedule.

