MEMU local short terminated

CHENNAI: To facilitate foot overbridge work at Vikravandi, Southern Railway has short terminated the local train services. According to a statement, the Melmaruvathur-Villupuram MEMU local, leaving Melmaruvathur at 11.30am on June 20, is partially cancelled between Perani-Villupuram. This train will run from Melmaruvathur to Perani. Similarly, the Villupuram-Melmaruvathur MEMU local, leaving Villupuram at 3.45 pm, is partially cancelled between Villupuram - Perani. The train will run from Perani to Melmaruvathur as per regular schedule.
