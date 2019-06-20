Musically, mine

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ahead of World Music Day on June 21, musicians and music aficionados from the city talk about the one song which they consider their life’s anthem

Santhu Omkar, musician

Sadness and Sorrow by Toshio Masuda is my life anthem. I was a teenager when I saw an anime called Naruto which changed my life. I was lonely, dumb and stupid like every other kid and this series changed everything about me because I could relate to the character in this anime. The music depicts the loneliness that this character faces which resonated with my entire being. As a composer myself, I would say sadness and sorrow are a part of my core as I always go back to pain for my emotions because it feels more real than any other feeling. It’s like a metre to gauge my emotions and if I would give pain an existing sound it would be this track.

Tom T, musician

Being a music composer I do listen to a wide variety of songs. While I can’t pick a favourite song, The show must go on by Queen is my life anthem. It will stay close to my heart, always. The song reminds me to take a moment off and slow down, holding value for the beauty and tenderness of life. Music is important and required, music is sound in harmony.

Neena Phillip, musician

I found my path in music when I was a kid and Poloma Blanca was the first song I performed back in Kindergarten and the lyrics No one can take my freedom away stuck with me ever since. I find freedom is music and worship. It’s been quite a journey ever since and no matter where I go, these lyrics are something I carry with me.

Joel Royce, musician

Change of Heart by The 1975. No matter how many friends you have or how many people come into your life, there may be a point where they leave and you’ll be unable to stop them. Change is always something I dreaded and this song helped me realise that sometimes change is good and the best your life may need is a change of heart.

Abhijit S, enthusiast

For me Linkin Park has been a way of life. The songs in their albums had the courage to look the devil in the eye and advocate for mental health transcending the boundaries of rhythm and melody. Their track One more Light in its personified simplicity enables me to a gravitate towards a spiritual space dictated by the very nuances that conceptualise it.

Ameeth T, musician

The song that resonates the most with me is Iris by the Goo Goo Dolls. It was part of the soundtrack for the movie City of Angels. I listen to when I’m stressed or anxious, especially during flights. I’ve also listened to it during my fair share of break-ups. It’s not just the words — the music is an emotional ride, and it goes high and low like someone is conducting the song.

Sarthak Dev, enthusiast

Music has been a constant presence in my life. My grandmother was a classical musician, so most of my earliest memories involve some form of Rabindra Sangeet. I was a couple of months shy of turning seven when India turned 50, and Yanni was playing at the Taj Mahal in celebration. I remember watching the concert on DD National and now when I look back, it was a life-altering experience. Yanni’s unique flavour of orchestral music in Reflections of Passion, and the rest of the Live at The Acropolis album planted the first seeds of musical aspirations in me. Twenty-two years hence, it is still a favourite.

Shobi Ashika, musician

Seven years back, I was introduced to The Beatles. A song which immediately stuck to me was Here comes the sun by George Harrison. It’s endearing and humane in nature with a bit of nostalgia. It’s about the good times that lie ahead of the bad phases that you’re going through. It instantly puts me in a better mood and helps me think straight. Recently, a friend sent me a YouTube link of a lost guitar solo by George Harrison in this track and that changed the vibe of the song.

Mridula Sridhar, musician

I have heard Afreen Afreen by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan (Coke Studio, Season 9) many times and it still evokes the same heart-wrenching yet oddly calming sensation as it did the first time. I don’t know if it’s this association, or if it’s the singer’s commanding voice, the apt harmonies, or the sargam at the end, that triggers multiple goosebumps-inducing emotions all at once. But, I am usually left feeling a strange sense of satisfaction — like it captures my journey with all its ups and downs, yet showcasing that I am not consumed by those low (or high) points.

Inputs by Dia Rekhi, Rinreichui Kashung, Rochana Mohan