Separate parcel counter for perishables

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate a hassle-free booking of parcels of perishables, an exclusive booking counter has been set up, which functions from 7am to 8 pm at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station. In a release on Wednesday, the Southern Railway said that to avoid congestion at the station premises, this new counter was opened. In case of any problems in parcel booking, complaints can be lodged at www.coms.indianrailways.gov.in or through phone number 138 or through Twitter handle @MAS_138.