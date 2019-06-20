Shop till you drop

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Head over to the Folly Hall at Amethyst for Studio Trioss’ delightful exhibition and sale that features an exquisite collection of designer wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, home linen and decors, delicious baked goods and much more.

“This is a festive, seasonal and wedding collection,” said Sheetal Modi, the founder of Studio Trioss. “We have designers from across the country and interesting products catering to everyone. We’ve curated things keeping different seasons in mind.”

The handloom saris being sold at Angana features the best in Bengal weaves. “We have handloom saris only and our USP is that we work directly with the weavers,” said Sumita Ghosh, founder of the brand. “Our collection is called the ‘Summer Trunk’ and consists of saris from different villages in Bengal to represent different regions. We’re very excited because this is the first time we’re coming to Chennai. The response has been very positive.”

Even Coimbatore-based Visamgi has a lovely collection of handloom saris and decorative items to choose from. For casual wear, Ashaya is the stall to browse through. “We have casual, semi-casual wear and jackets,” said Harshaa Modi of Ashaya. “The summer collection consists of breezy materials like linen and cottons that are designed by me.”

There were also some off-beat decor products on display at the Chittaara stall that focuses on bottle and lantern artwork in addition. These consisted of handpainted glass bottles that are collected from junk shops and upcycled.

If you’re looking for beautifully designed invitation cards, look no further than Lotus Wedding Store that deals in customised wedding cards, wedding bags and party favours. While you’re at it, you could also head over to the tarot card reader for a consultation.

If you’re craving a quick snack, munch on the granola bars of NRG Pro Bar. “These healthy energy protein bars are made of oats, dry fruits and other condiments,” said Shweta Sampat, founder of NRG Pro Bar. “The bars contain no sugar, and are vegan and dairy-free. We have five flavours available — classic granola, chocolate chip, berrylicious, cafe mocha and dark chocolate that we sell in 200-gram boxes. They are the perfect treat for health conscious people.”

The exhibition is on today from 11 am to 8 pm at the Folly Hall. Entry is free.