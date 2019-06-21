IIT-M collaborates with US company for PhD fellowship

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras and ANSYS, a US-based company developing engineering simulation software, have jointly announced a PhD fellowship programme to accelerate research across industries, said a statement issued by the institute.

The focus of the five-year programme to be funded by ANSYS will be on healthcare, environmental sustainability, conservation of resources and other socially relevant aspects of technology.

The collaboration was announced at an event at the IIT campus recently in the presence of Mahesh V Panchagnula, Dean (International and Alumni Affairs), IIT-M, and Rafiq Somani, Area Vice-President - India and South Asia Pacific, ANSYS.

Rafiq Somani said, “Through this PhD fellowship, ANSYS is furthering its commitment to support research and innovation in India. ANSYS’ current focus is on three core areas: electrification, 5G and CFD. ANSYS will provide the necessary resources to the students to deliver the latest advancements in these socially relevant sectors for the future.”

Mahesh Panchagnula said, “It is a naturally fit for a leading engineering simulation and analysis company like ANSYS to partner with a leading research institution like IIT Madras. We look forward to growing this collaboration.”