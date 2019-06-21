SETC buses to run via Guindy, Ashok Pillar on inner ring road

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) has announced that all its buses except premier services from Koyambedu terminus, will run via Guindy and Ashok Pillar on inner ring road instead of bypass road.

The SETC attributed its decision to completion of metro rail works between Koyambedu and Meenambakkam. According to a statement, SETC buses leaving Koyambedu bus terminus between 10 am and 4.30 pm, and 9.30 pm and 7 am, will be operated via Vadapalani, Ashok Pillar and Chrompet.”

The facility for boarding the buses at en-route stops is also enabled in online booking,” added the statement. With the fleet capacity of 1100 buses, the SETC operates buses in 675 routes.