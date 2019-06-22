Home Cities Chennai

6 rescued trans women arrested for murder

The six earlier told police that the deceased had accidentally drowned when they were taking bath in some quarry.

CHENNAI: In a twist to the tale of rescue of six kidnapped transgenders from a prostitution racket two days ago, police on Friday arrested them along with two others on the charge of murdering another transgender about three weeks ago. The case hogged the limelight after a gang of 25 stormed into an NGO office on Wednesday night and kidnapped the six, who had reportedly escaped from the custody of one Mahalakshmi, also a transgender. However, within a few hours the six transgenders, who had been forced into sex work and begging, were rescued.

A Kancheepuram police officer said investigations revealed that eight transgenders, including the six rescued on Wednesday, killed a 23-year-old transgender on June 2 over a monetary dispute. “After this, Mahalakshmi started blackmailing them and demanded `5 lakh from each. This is what led to the transgenders fleeing and seek refugee in the NGO,” said the officer.

