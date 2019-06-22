Home Cities Chennai

A space for ‘disruptors’

Nestled in a centrally located and quaint residential locality, Disruptors of Tomorrow is a unique co-working space.

Published: 22nd June 2019 06:20 AM

The process of designing the space took about two months

By Dia Rekhi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nestled in a centrally located and quaint residential locality, Disruptors of Tomorrow is a unique co-working space. The newest addition to the mushrooming co-working spaces eco-system in the city, the beautifully redone flat, located on the third floor, boasts lovely interiors, a well-lit and warm ambience. It also has the comforts of a home like a small pantry and a tiny balcony that is perfect to get some fresh air, clear your head or ‘just chill’. 

There is a brick wall — a hall of fame of sorts as soon as one enters, with the Disruptors of Tomorrow logo right in the centre. This space is all set to showcase the logos of the companies that sign up to work here, to provide visibility and a sense of belonging. 

The co-working space has three cabins, one conference room and a space that can seat 12 people. The idea is to provide an atmosphere that promotes innovation, collaboration and entrepreneurship. Disruptors of Tomorrow is started by Shai Krishna, Shivendra Singh, Mithun and Manoj. The process of designing the space took about two months and this space was officially launched a few weeks ago. 

“We are a team of four friends,” say Shai and Shivendra, co-founders of Disruptors of Tomorrow. “We have worked in co-working spaces and knew the various pain points that came with such a set-up. So, we reconnected with our school friends and the idea to start a co-working space that was conducive for entrepreneurs took shape. Our vision was to create an ecosystem where entrepreneurship is promoted. The reason there is a lack of innovation in India is that people are afraid of taking risks.” 

The founders say that one of the important issues that entrepreneurs face is they often have to chase various professionals for clearances. This takes away from the job at hand, leaving many frustrated and disillusioned.  “We know the issues that entrepreneurs are facing and want to address them through our services,” they say. “Many of them spend a lot of time running after CAs, for instance. We want to provide all these services so that the entrepreneurs need not worry about anything else but their product. We aim to build a community of entrepreneurs and want to provide a space for ‘disruptors’.”

However, this vision of providing a complete ecosystem is one that will take some time. For now, the focus is on this swanky co-working space. By the end of the year, the founders intend on launching another branch that will improve on the existing one and will provide legal and additional assistance to entrepreneurs to make the process hassle-free. 

They wanted the space to be economical. While there are various levels of pricing, it is `6,500 per month for the co-working space while cabins start at `5,000 per seat, per month. “While we were looking at the pricing that other co-working spaces adopt, we were surprised to find that those that provide a good ambience are quite heavily priced,” they say.

“We made a conscious effort to maintain an economical price point because we want to be entrepreneur-friendly. We realise that many young entrepreneurs do not have the capacity to pay high rates to use a space. Further, we wanted the space to promote collaboration, networking and interaction so that we can build a community and not just be a co-working space.”For details, visit: www.dotcoworking.com

