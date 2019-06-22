Home Cities Chennai

Artists go ‘outside the lines’ to perceive the human mind

 150 artworks. Twenty-six young artists and designers.

By Rinreichui Kashung
CHENNAI: 150 artworks. Twenty-six young artists and designers. Outside The Lines is one of Chennai’s biggest professional student exhibitions presented by Maisha Studio, a city-based art and design education academy. It includes pieces of contemporary art and design projects like paintings, sculptures, installations, digital art, design projects, interactive exhibits and videos showcasing the process and outcomes of the creative processes that the young artists have undergone. The students are mentored by the founder of Maisha studio and artist Aishwarya Manivannan.

This year’s theme is ‘The human mind’. “Outside The Lines sets high standards for new ways of thinking, and contemporary art and design which changes our perspective of student potential and also encourages people across age groups to get inspired and pursue education and careers in various creative fields,” says Aishwarya.

The participating students are aged between 14 and 22, and come from various educational backgrounds. Some are currently in high school while some are pursuing an undergraduate or postgraduate course in art and design at Indian and foreign universities.

“It’s my third year participating in Outside The Lines. It just keeps getting better. I learn something different each year. Aishwarya aunty has turned the boring old notion of art class into something else. I learned to step out of my comfort zone while staying true to myself. Her guidance has encouraged me not only to grow as an artist but as a human being as well,” says 19-year-old Zehra Marikar, a student of Bachelor of Fine Arts at Lasalle College of Arts. 

The exhibition is associated with a social project every year and aimed towards encouraging students to engage with people from different backgrounds. This year, an art workshop was conducted where students of Maisha Studio worked with tribal children from Ramachandrapuram, a remote village in Gummidipundi Taluk. 

Azzam Ahmed Thadey, a class 12 student of KC High School says, “My first ever exhibition has been a roller coaster of excitement with nervousness, satisfaction, doubt — I’m enjoying every part of it. This opportunity has helped me become a better artist and designer, but more importantly, a better person. Working as a collaborative team, coordinating with people who make your project what it is, are all important skills which I will cherish.”

A special live jazz performance will be held today at 5.30 pm featuring Aassha Sriram and Akshay Yesodharan. An interactive parkour performance on the art of movement by Parkour Circle will also be held. The exhibition is on at Buva House from 10 am to 9 pm today.

