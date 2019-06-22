Bank of Baroda employees perform asanas for 90 minutes

Home Cities Chennai

It was an energetic morning at the Besant Nagar beach where over 130 employees of the Bank of Baroda, Chennai wing gathered together to perform yoga asanas.

CHENNAI: It was an energetic morning at the Besant Nagar beach where over 130 employees of the Bank of Baroda, Chennai wing gathered together to perform yoga asanas. The event was organised on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

The senior executives and employees of all cadres participated in the 90-minute yoga session for their mental and physical well-being. With the light showers on Thursday evening, the pleasant weather made Friday morning more enjoyable.

“In the current times, when everybody is stressed, yoga is very essential as it incorporates breathing exercises, meditation and poses designed to encourage relaxation and reduces stress. Also, yoga poses help massage organs and strengthen muscles,” said Harini Ravi, international yoga trainer who trained the employees.

Bank of Baroda had organised yoga camps at different centres across India for the employees of the bank. The International Day of Yoga was declared unanimously by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in his UN address, suggested the date of June 21 as it is the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere and shares a special significance in many parts of the world.

The Indian connect
PM Narendra Modi in his UN address, suggested the date of June 21 as it is the longest day of the year, also known as summer  solstice 

