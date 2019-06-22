Flavours from the Valley

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI : Royal, rich and rustic. These are probably the words that come to your mind to describe Kashmiri cuisine. It was evident from the interior decor at Navaratna restaurant in Le Royal Meridien to the delicacies they served. Small portions of Kashmiri spices are on display. Cushion chairs, copper cutlery and paintings of sceneries in Kashmir make us feel cosy and comfortable.

Chef Shiva

‘Meat’ expectations

We start our meal with nadur monji — a starter made of lotus stem and rice flour. The lotus stem is ground along with flour and spices into a coarse mixture and made into a tikki. While we let the flavours burst in our mouth, we are served juicy cubes of paneer tandoor marinated. The appetisers are served with a dip made of caramelised onions and raddish.

Chef Shiva, the brain behind this menu, tells us, “Earlier, I worked in New Delhi. My familiarity with north Indian cuisine got better when I decided to visit Kashmir two years back. The Valley is known for its home-style cooking. The neighbours were amiable and let me inside their houses to get a glimpse of their native practices. I’ve picked a few of my favourites.”

Touch of nativity

After a brief pause, we’re served breads accompanied with ghushtab — minced ball curry with mild flavours. The base of the curry is tomato and Kashmiri red chilli. The chilli is roasted, boiled and blanched to lessen the spice and add colour to the gravy. The second important ingredient is saffron. It’s roasted, boiled, filtered and the liquid is added to induce the scent. Saffron and Kashmiri red chilli form the essence of authentic Kashmiri cuisine.

“Lamb and chicken are the common preference in the hills. People grind their ingredients in traditional equipment and store them for months. It doesn’t get spoilt because of the temperature. All it requires is marinating the meat with pepper and salt and grilling it in a tandoor. Longer the process, better the taste,” shares Shiva.

Bringing a sweet closure to this flavourful meal is phirni. With a moderate consistency and sweetness, a final coating of saffron made it visually appealing and gave it a traditional wrap.

The Kashmiri festival at Navaratna will conclude on June 30.