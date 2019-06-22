Manthan to be held in Mumbai on July 2, 3

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Gem and jewellery industries’ most sought-after conclave, Manthan, will be conducted in Mumbai on July 2 and 3.

Anantha Padmanaban, chairman, Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council, told reporters here that the focus of the event will be to take the largely unorganised jewellery businesses towards the organised realm of India.

Manthan 2018 was the first-ever milestone event in the history of Indian gems and jewellery sector. In its second year, the needle moves notches higher to the next paradigm, as this year speakers from more than 27 industries will be present.

Online registrations are open now and interested people can log on to www.gjc.org.in.