Mix of modern and ancient wisdom for a fit body, mind

CHENNAI : How would you like a combination of Ashtanga yoga based on ancient wisdom and Yo yoga — a modified fitness regimen for millennials? Holistic health guru and corporate life coach Mickey Mehta’s latest book Lose Weight, Gain Shape has the best of both worlds. It progresses and guides the reader through stages of detoxing impurities with diet patterns, recharging, renewing, reigniting, and resurrecting your body in a span of 28-days.

“I’ve elaborated three aspects. The process of how breathing and eating influence the mind and thought process. The process of how workout can influence behaviour, attitude change, secretion of hormones and feel good factors, self-confidence and self-esteem. Lastly, the process of how biochemistry and physiology respond to exercise, nutrition, mantra and meditation mentioned in the book. The main motive is to help shed pounds in a healthy and scientific way,” says Mickey.

The Mumbai-based author has a double honorary doctorate in Holistic Health and Life Sciences from the Open International University for Complementary Medicines. He has worked with billionaires, Bollywood stars, beauty pageants and politicians. He has been a pioneer in promoting holistic health in India through radio and TV shows.

“My celebrity clientele includes Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta, Aamir Khan and Gul Panag. I’ve worked with armed forces and uniformed services; it’s fulfilling. Each institution is different and the objectives vary. My focus is on the evolution of people becoming successful, building character, personality and leading a progressive life,” says Mickey who has 37 years of experience and has held workshops across the world.

This book blends ancient wisdom with modern science to give you a better understanding of the process of transformation. It is packed with an interesting concept of a 28-day transformation plan that includes recreational workouts (Yo workouts), food science with cosmic nutrition and simple meditation experiences to hit the ultimate goal of a healthy state of living.

“All the workouts are millennial-friendly. They are fun, easy to perform, simple to follow. Every exercise will create awareness of different body parts, its functionality and efficiency. When followed religiously, one can experience the bliss quotient and a sense of high. With a plethora of mobile applications these days, youngsters are spoilt for choice. I believe that personalised thought process and science in the format of the book works the best. Apps do not give the best motivation. One needs constant monitoring,” he shares.

The Yo workouts are said to be based on the science and essence of yoga. The programme consists exercises such as flow-yo, cardio-yo, abs-yo, strength-yo, cross-yo and more. They increase flexibility, stamina, agility, immunity and metabolism. “While choosing a fitness regime or exercise one should keep the following in mind.

The body type of an individual, objective, how much one wants to shape up and lose weight. The programme I’ve designed is slow paced and can be done in a relaxed manner. Never strain your body. I’ve also focused on endurance, astuteness, flexibility, tenacity, and resilience aspects of the body. The most important factor is to pick an exercise only if it’s doable. The book will help shape your personality, career, and lead a disciplined life.” The book is priced at `350 and available on Amazon.