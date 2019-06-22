Nail the look  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Gone are the days when nail care meant a ‘cut, file and polish’ or a manicure and pedicure. Today, nail art is just as big a deal. With more people opting for it, especially for special occasions, their nails do the talking! “I wanted a look that was unique for my wedding,” said Jayashree Raj, who got married a few months ago. “I thought I would get a regular pedicure and manicure done. But, my make-up artist suggested that I visit an exclusive nail salon and get the nail art done.

When I heard the rates, I thought it was a major rip off, but I decided to give it a shot anyway. I have to admit that I was surprised and satisfied. I got a glittery, shimmery look and I loved it. I replicated it for my wedding and I got so many compliments.” It isn’t just for special occasions, but also regular days that people get different kinds of designs and looks to suit their purposes.

“I have a corporate job and so the dressing is generally drab and dull,” said Reena Thomas, who works as an HR executive. “I am the kind of person who likes wearing bright colours and floral patterns but work demands a different kind of wardrobe. So, I experiment with patterns on my nails. It adds a pop of colour and makes a great statement, especially at meetings. I also find that nail art, while expensive, does last longer than the regular polish that I get done because, despite my tendency to chip my nails, it lasts for at least 25 days.”

There are a few exclusive nail art salons in the city. Among them, Nail Culturee is a popular haunt for those wanting to give their nails a trendy facelift. The recently launched plush The Nail Artistry is yet another brand that is well-known for its unique and stylish designs.

“We started the Nail Artistry in Kochi in September 2018,” said a representative of the salon. “We were working exclusively for nails but now The Nail Artistry in Chennai has a unisex facility serving for nails, hair, lashes, microblading and much more. Nail art is something which is trending in town. It can be done on any occasion or for an upcoming special day. Our primary clients are travellers, teenagers and brides-to-be.” because it provides them with a unique look. It is an extremely creative process because we customise based on the clients’ specifications.”

Nail art is catching on and trending in the city as people are getting educated about nail art by travelling and being exposed to global trends, she said. “We have clients visiting us on a regular basis who have their own ideas of nail art and we’re happy to serve them. Some carry a picture of celebrity looks from social media and ask us to customise it for them. We also have clients who want us to design the nail art for them.”

Prices tend to range from salon-to-salon. But basic nail art can go from `200 per finger to about `3,500 for all 10 fingers. French extensions are a hot favourite just as glitter is the favoured style owing to its versatility.