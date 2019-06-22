Project Thalirgal gives a new lease of life for babies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In association with the Rotary Club of Madras North and Tamil Nadu government, Kauvery Hospital launched ‘Project Thalirgal’ to provide free corrective surgeries for treating congenital abnormalities in the spine and brain for babies, on Friday.“Through this project, congenital abnormalities of the spine like spina bifida, myelomeningocele, tethered cord, scoliosis and abnormalities in the brain like hydrocephalus and encephalocele can be treated.

With the support of Kauvery Hospital’s management, government funds from schemes and grants from Rotary Club of Madras North, 39 babies were operated free of cost last year. This partnership is a very positive initiative which will benefit the patients,” said Dr G Balamurali, senior consultant spine and neurosurgeon at Kauvery Hospital.

The cost of the project is `33 lakh. In the first phase, they would be performing surgeries on 70 babies. The amount was largely funded by the Rotary Foundation and adequately supported by other Rotary districts and clubs from India, Cleveland and Sri Lanka. Dr Arasar Seeralar, who recently retired as the director of Institute of Child Health, Tamil Nadu government, initiated the programme from the government’s side.

“Neural tube defects were a neglected group of congenital anomalies with no hope for survival and quality life. The neurosurgeons at Kauvery Hospital were ready to give newborn care and surgery to babies with spine and brain abnormalities, free of cost. It is reassuring to know that more babies born with this defect and abnormality are going to get a quality survival,” he said.

The project also aims to help educate and train professionals to detect birth defects at earlier stages of pregnancies and create awareness among pregnant women on how one can prevent congenital birth defects. The poster of the project was unveiled by Dr G Balamurali, Dr V Prakash, assistant professor, Neonatalogy; Dr G Olivannan, former district governor; Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, executive director Kauvery Hospital, and Dr Arasar Seeralar.