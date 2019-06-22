Rajinikanth's outfit supplies water in Chennai amid severe crisis

By Online Desk

Members of Rajini Makkal Mandram, the political outfit of the actor-turned-politician Rajnikanth, on Saturday distributed water to the residents of Kodambakkam and other Chennai localities worst-hit by the crisis.

Tankers with the superstar's photos were seen supplying water with people queueing up with pots and buckets in Kodambakkam.

In order to overcome the ongoing water crisis, deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has requested for the funds under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana on the lines of Maharashtra.

Tamil Nadu: Rajinikanth's Rajini Makkal Mandram distributed water through water tankers in Chennai's Kodambakkam area today. pic.twitter.com/UtiraaM86g — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2019

Earlier today, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) held a state-wide protest against the state government over the water scarcity issue.

On Friday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami held a press conference following a high-level meeting on the prevailing water scarcity in the state. He also said that the government plans to bring an additional 10 million litres of water per day (MLD) through railway tankers from Jollarpettai.

The Chief Minister also refuted media reports about hotels and schools being shut down due to the water crisis, saying that he has personally spoken to schools and these reports are incorrect.

Tamil Nadu has been reeling under acute water stress for the past several months as Chennai's Porur Lake, one of the main sources of water has reached its lowest level. Moreover, scorching heat and delayed monsoon have further exacerbated the situation.

(With inputs from ANI)