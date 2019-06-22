Home Cities Chennai

Rajinikanth's outfit supplies water in Chennai amid severe crisis

Tankers with the superstar's photos were seen supplying water with people queueing up with pots and buckets in Kodambakkam.

Published: 22nd June 2019 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Rajini Makkal Mandram

Rajnikanth's Rajini Makkal Mandram distributed water to Chennai residents. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Online Desk

Members of Rajini Makkal Mandram, the political outfit of the actor-turned-politician Rajnikanth, on Saturday distributed water to the residents of Kodambakkam and other Chennai localities worst-hit by the crisis. 

Tankers with the superstar's photos were seen supplying water with people queueing up with pots and buckets in Kodambakkam.

In order to overcome the ongoing water crisis, deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has requested for the funds under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana on the lines of Maharashtra.

Earlier today, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) held a state-wide protest against the state government over the water scarcity issue.

On Friday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami held a press conference following a high-level meeting on the prevailing water scarcity in the state. He also said that the government plans to bring an additional 10 million litres of water per day (MLD) through railway tankers from Jollarpettai.

The Chief Minister also refuted media reports about hotels and schools being shut down due to the water crisis, saying that he has personally spoken to schools and these reports are incorrect.

Tamil Nadu has been reeling under acute water stress for the past several months as Chennai's Porur Lake, one of the main sources of water has reached its lowest level. Moreover, scorching heat and delayed monsoon have further exacerbated the situation.

(With inputs from ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajini Rajinikanth Rajini Makkal Mandram water crisis Tamil Nadu water crisis Panneerselvam
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp