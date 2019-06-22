Tap into the Thai taste

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The smell of spices filled the air at Big Bazaar, Express Avenue Mall. The gathered crowd, sitting or standing in-between the aisles filled with groceries, watched transfixed as the chefs prepared a Thai soup in a matter of minutes. They eagerly tasted the sweet, spicy and tangy soup, and smacked their lips in appreciation.

The Thai Trade Centre Chennai, the overseas wing of the Department of International Trade Promotion, Thailand, in association with Big Bazaar, launched their ‘Tastes of Thailand’ festival at the supermarket on Thursday with a live cooking session. The inauguration saw Nitirooge Phoneprasert, Thai Royal Consulate General, among other attendees.

“When people eat Thai food, I hope they know that the cuisine was developed over many centuries. The food reflects the culture of Thailand, and I hope that they try out these recipes in their own unique way. While some may prepare the dish in the authentic Thai way, some people adjust the recipe according to their tastes –— for example, some Europeans use less spice, and Indians use more spice. They can make it as they wish, but I hope they enjoy it,” said the Consulate General.

The festival includes a huge section of spices, sauces and herbs, as well as the fruits and vegetables section at Big Bazaar to allow customers to purchase the groceries and try the dishes themselves. Among other groceries, Thai ginger, guava, asparagus and coconut milk are available.Brand chef Ramkumar Varatharaj spoke on the similarities between Thai and south Indian cuisine.

Both use spices and enjoy spicy flavours, and both use many similar kinds of herbs and vegetables. However, where Indian cuisine uses dried powders, Thai cuisine uses chillies and other fresh ingredients.

“Fresh ingredients are very important in Thai cuisine. Back in the day, people were hesitant to try different cuisines, opting for the typical Indo-Chinese or Western foods when going out.

This has changed today, with more people willing to try out and cook different cuisines. Thai cuisine is very healthy and easy to prepare, so I hope people will try it out more,” said Varatharaj.The Tastes of Thailand festival will be held at Big Bazaar outlets at Express Avenue Mall and Phoenix MarketCity till July 15.