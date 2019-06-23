Home Cities Chennai

4 bypass roads to come up along NH 205

The development of bypass roads mostly involves widening the existing two lanes into four lane.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After nearly four years of developing Chennai - Thiruttani - Tirupati NH 205,  the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is to build four bypass roads providing connectivity to interior parts of villages between Thirumazhisai and Tiruvallur. According to official documents, four bypass roads measuring 2 to 2.5 km, will be built at Thaneerkulam, Thozhur, Sevapetaai and Veppampattu, at an estimated Rs 176 crore, connecting NH 205. On Friday, the NHAI invited bids for building the roads. 

The development of bypass roads mostly involves widening the existing two lanes into four-lane. “At some locations, land will be acquired to straighten the roads,” said official sources. “The four bypass roads will connect the national highways with neighbouring railway stations. They will also decongest the Chennai - Tirupati highway,” added the official sources.

The Chennai - Tiruvallur highway (NH 205) which was widened a few years ago, came as a huge relief for commuters heading to Tituttani, Renigunta and Tiruttani. It provided an alternative route for Chennai-Tirupati Highway (CTH) which remained congested for years. 

In 2013, the foundation was laid for widening two stretches of CTH road - Padi and Tiruninravur (22 km) and Thiruninravur to Thirupachur (12 km) into six lanes. However, the proposal went to cold storage following stiff resistance from the traders. After NHAI gave up the proposal, it handed over the road to the state highways department to widen the road. The revenue department is yet to complete the land acquisition for the road.

