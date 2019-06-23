Chennai: Three of family killed as lorry rams car

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three members of a family, including a three-year-old boy, were killed in a road accident, when a container lorry rammed their car at Tiruvallur on Friday night. It happened at around 11.30 pm, when the family was returning from Tirupati to Pammal.

Police said, Sai Chandrasekar, 35, was working in a private insurance company. “Sai, along with his wife Pushpakala, 34 and their two children -- Kailash, 7 and Krishna, 3, -- had gone to Tirupathi temple on Friday morning.

While returning to Pammal, when they reached Narayanapuram junction in Pallipattu, a container lorry plying in the opposite direction rammed into the car,” said a police officer. While Sai died on the spot, the other three were rushed to the hospital, where Pushpakala and Krishna succumbed to their injuries.