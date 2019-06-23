Isolated rains in Chennai give slight relief from heat

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Isolated parts in Chennai city witnessed light to moderate showers on Saturday evening.

“Tambaram Sanatorium and areas around East Coast Road experienced showers around 4 pm while areas in North Chennai had rain at 5 pm,’’ a Meteorological Department official said. Areas such as Nungambakkam, Annanagar, Ashok Nagar and Ambattur Industrial Estate too witnessed showers on Saturday evening. There were power cuts in certain parts of North Chennai, namely areas such as Tondiarpet and Kaladipet.

After it rained in the city on Saturday evening |

Ashwin Prasath, R Satish Babu

“There was a one-hour power cut because of the rain. Power went off at 7pm and was restored at 8 pm,’’ said Venkatesh A, a resident of Kaladipet. Much to the relief of Chennai residents, the temperature on Saturday evening touched a low of 27 degrees Celsius.

Rain in TN for 2 days

A Regional Meteorological Department bulletin said Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts may receive light to moderate rain on Sunday and Monday. The department has forecast light to moderate rain in the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and places near the Western Ghats due to southwest monsoon.

The Nilgiris, Theni and Coimbatore districts are likely to get isolated heavy rain while Villupuram, Cuddalore, Karaikal, Puducherry, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Ramanathapuram may face light to moderate rain on the two days. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 40 and 30 deg Celsius. For over two weeks, Tamil Nadu had been witnessing heatwave conditions, with temperatures soaring up to 42 degrees Celsius.