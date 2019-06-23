Home Cities Chennai

Isolated rains in Chennai give slight relief from heat

Isolated parts in Chennai city witnessed light to moderate showers on Saturday evening.

Published: 23rd June 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Boys play football at Marina Meach in the background of dark clouds; people sprinkling sand on Purasawalkam flyover to prevent vehicles from skidding on the slippery road,

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Isolated parts in Chennai city witnessed light to moderate showers on Saturday evening.
“Tambaram Sanatorium and areas around East Coast Road experienced showers around 4 pm while areas in North Chennai had rain at 5 pm,’’ a Meteorological Department official said. Areas such as Nungambakkam, Annanagar, Ashok Nagar and Ambattur Industrial Estate too witnessed showers on Saturday evening. There were power cuts in certain parts of North Chennai, namely areas such as Tondiarpet and Kaladipet. 

After it rained in the city on Saturday evening |
Ashwin Prasath, R Satish Babu

“There was a one-hour power cut because of the rain. Power went off at 7pm and was restored at 8 pm,’’ said Venkatesh A, a resident of Kaladipet. Much to the relief of Chennai residents, the temperature on Saturday evening touched a low of 27 degrees Celsius. 

Rain in TN for 2 days 
A Regional Meteorological Department bulletin said Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts may receive light to moderate rain on Sunday and Monday. The department has forecast light to moderate rain in the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and places near the Western Ghats due to southwest monsoon.

The Nilgiris, Theni and Coimbatore districts are likely to get isolated heavy rain while  Villupuram, Cuddalore, Karaikal, Puducherry, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Ramanathapuram may face light to moderate rain on the two days. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 40 and 30 deg Celsius.  For over two weeks, Tamil Nadu had been witnessing heatwave conditions, with temperatures soaring up to 42 degrees Celsius. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chennai monsoon
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp