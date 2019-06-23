MRTS services cancelled to facilitate engg works

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate engineering works between Chennai Beach and Velachery, Southern Railway has cancelled 19 pairs of local trains on MRTS today (Sunday).There will be no train services from 7.50 am to 1.50 pm from Beach to Velachery. Trains from Velachery to Beach, have been suspended from 8.10 am to 2.10 pm.

The first train from Chennai Beach to Velachery will leave Beach at 2 pm, while services from Velachery will resume at 2.10 pm. Similarly, for construction of a foot overbridge at Egmore, railways have made changes to schedules. Beach-Tambaram leaving Beach at 11.59 pm on Sunday will be cancelled. Chengalpattu-Beach leaving Chengalpattu at 11.10 pm will be partially cancelled between Tambaram and Beach. The train will run up to Tambaram.