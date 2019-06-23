No roof over heads of people who keep Tiruneermalai clean

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: While the rest of the city is looking skyward hoping for a good spell of rain, a group of 20 families in Tiruneermalai, are praying otherwise. Hired by the Tiruneermalai Panchayat on a contract basis, these families are left to their own devices in an open ground in which they piece together their own accommodation using old banners. These tents, however, don’t withstand rain, forcing the workers along with their children, to huddle up at the verandah of the panchayat office when it rains.

They constitute almost half of the 65 sanitary workers under the panchayat who engage in the door-to-door collection of waste from Tiruneermalai’s residents and in segregating it after bringing it to the Tiruneermalai dump yard. While they have now been moved to the open ground behind the government school, only a few weeks back they were made to stay in the dump yard itself, said sanitary workers.

“We built these tents ourselves, collecting old banners from the locality. It costs us Rs 3,000 each to build a tent,” said Srimathi (name changed), a sanitary worker. Like Srimathi, most workers here are natives of Andhra Pradesh. They receive a salary of Rs 6,500 each a month.

The tents have a fan each that does almost nothing to relieve them from the scorching sun on other days. Without a proper door, families do not leave the children at home, taking them for collecting waste and then to the dump yard until the segregation for the day is completed. “Sometimes, we feel as if it’s hotter inside than it is outside. Water is another huge problem for us. We don’t have access to water right here. We draw it from the public water tap a kilometre from here,” said Hari (name changed), another sanitary worker.

They said that they relieve themselves in the open spaces around the ground.

When contacted, panchayat officials said that since they are temporary workers hired on a contract basis, they would not be able to provide facilities for water and shelter. “We will ask them what their problems are and try to come to a solution,” said a panchayat official.