Sad over kids’ disability, mom kills boy, herself

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Depressed over her children’s speech-impairment, a 24-year-old woman allegedly killed her second son and ended her life at her house in Porur. Police said, Ashwini, 24, was married to one Mahesh, 37, six years ago, who works as a painter. The couple have two children- Pradeep, 4 and Sakthivel, 2. They resided at Thelliyar Agaram.

A few years ago, they learnt that Pradeep was speech-impaired and spent around Rs 3 lakh for his medical expenses.

“Recently, they found that Sakthivel also has the same impairment. Depressed over this, Ashwini allegedly killed Sakthivel and then ended her life by hanging, on Friday,” said a police officer.

Mahesh, who returned to the house in the evening, found the duo dead and alerted the police. A case has been registered and an RDO inquiry has been ordered into the incident.