Anna University flayed for ‘listing’ 92 barred colleges, other institutions

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though Anna University has released names of the 92 colleges against which it had initiated action after the inspection team found lacunae in infrastructure, the manner in which the names were released has evoked criticism.

Parents and academics says instead of making names of these colleges public separately, the university has released the names along with all other private engineering colleges affiliated to it.

“The authorities cunningly announced the names in such a way that innocent students and parents cannot identify them easily. Instead of simply putting the names separately, the university has released the names in an entire list of 557 colleges affiliated to it,” said KM Karthik, president of Private Educational Institutions Employees Association.

Kartik explained the authorities had put a small numeric ‘1’ in the sanctioned intake column just above the number of seats and in the bottom they have mentioned: 1 for punitive action against the institute taken by the university.

“It is very complicated. Parents and students will not go through the list of 557 colleges and check each one for this indicator,” added Kartik.

Parents seconded his opinion.“It is very difficult for us to segregate the 92 colleges which are facing punitive action. If Anna University had given the names separately, then we could have easily avoided these colleges as they lack adequate infrastructure,” said D S Krishna, father of an engineering aspirant.

The 92 private engineering colleges were asked to reduce their seats after the university team found lacunae in faculty and infrastructure. KM Karthik had filed an RTI with the university seeking to make names of 92 colleges public.

However, the university has denied the allegations.

“Along with information about the college, year of starting and intake, at the bottom we have given an indicator mentioning punitive action has been taken by it. We have not hidden anything,” said a senior official of the university.