Express Canteen opens its doors in Ambattur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Journalists and working professionals in and around the Ambattur Industrial Estate area can now feast on authentic South Indian food at pocket-friendly prices. The Express Canteen managed by Hotel Ananda opened its doors on Sunday. This marks Ananda’s fourth branch in the city, with the other three located at Teynampet, Madipakkam and Valluvar Salai.

“The canteen will be very helpful for journalists because they work round the clock and it is crucial to eat healthy food. Also, it is located in the heart of the Industrial Estate where hundreds of professionals work, who are in need of quality food,” said P Benjamin, Minister for Rural Industries, Tamil Nadu.

Concurring, G Krishnamoorthy, chairman of Chennai Auto Ancillary Industrial Infrastructure Upgradation Company (CAAIIUC) said the quality of food and the standard of hospitality are of prime importance and the canteen offers both. The canteen has a seating capacity of 72 on the ground floor in a non-air conditioned setting and 54 on the first floor, which is an air-conditioned hall. Apart from south Indian staples like meals, variety rice, dosa, idli and other tiffins, the menu also offers a wide range of lip-smacking north Indian and Indo-Chinese varieties like mushroom fried rice, paneer pulao, malai kofta, paneer butter masala, noodles and green peas masala. Flavoured ice creams, falooda and juices are also available.

Managing partners of Ananda Hotel, R Narayanan and B Sreeram said that the chefs at the hotel are from Tirunelveli and other southern parts of Tamil Nadu. “With no specified timings, journalists usually order in food on most days of the week and a canteen like this, which serves food at nominal rates is of great help. The area has been lacking a good south Indian restaurant for a long time and now, one can enjoy a hot traditional meal, just a stone’s throw away,” said Laksmi Menon, CEO, The New Indian Express Group.

The canteen managed by Hotel Ananda is open on all days of the week. It is located at Express Gardens, 29, Second Main Road, Ambattur Industrial Estate. Cost for two is Rs 300.