Major bridge work completed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai division of Southern Railway completed major bridge work between Guduvanchery and Vandalur in the Tambaram-Chengalpattu section on Saturday. The soil between Vandalur and Guduvanchery was washed away by heavy rains in December 2015. Subsequently, it was decided to build two additional minor bridges and one major bridge at an estimated cost of Rs 2.3 crore.

While the two minor bridges were completed last year, the major bridge work was completed one hour ahead of the 14-hour line block permitted for the work. To complete the construction of the bridge, 12 precast reinforced concrete cement boxes of clear size 9.15 x 2.65 metres with segment length of 1.5 m and weighing 70 tonnes each, were placed with the help of 350-ton crawler-type crane, using the cut open method.

Meanwhile, at Egmore, work of providing supporting braces for foot overbridge was completed during the line block. During the block period in the Chennai Egmore-Villupuram section, 3,700m of track between Vandalur and Guduvanchery was de-stressed and six rail joints were welded.