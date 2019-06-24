Home Cities Chennai

Railway stations play videos on free legal services

At present, we conduct programmes for the labourers working in railway stations, the deprived people and also rescue children, sending them to protection homes,” said Jayanthi.

Image of a Railway Station.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an attempt to increase awareness about the District Legal Services and its programmes, short films and video advertisements are being played across all important railway stations from Egmore till Tambaram, spreading the message of free legal services, said I Jayanthi, secretary of the DLSA. 

The Legal Services Act 1987 basically aims to provide free and competent legal services to the weaker sections of the society for securing justice, and to organise Lok Adalats to ensure that operation of the legal system promotes justice on a basis of equal opportunity, she emphasised.”

