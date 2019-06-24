Home Cities Chennai

Southern Railway to launch 'give-up-subsidy' scheme by August 31

The Railways Ministry had announced the launch of this scheme few days back, as part of the 100-day plan to give impetus to big ticket reforms. 

Published: 24th June 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Train, SCR

For representational purposes

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway is planning to launch the ‘give it up scheme’ — wherein passengers can opt to give up the subsidy on train tickets — by August 31, according to a circular issued by chief commercial manager K Sankarasubramanian on Friday.

The Railways Ministry had announced the launch of this scheme few days back, as part of the 100-day plan to give impetus to big-ticket reforms. 

Data says the railways, on an average, recovers only 53 per cent of actual expenditure incurred on passenger transport. Fares without subsidy will cost an additional 47 per cent.
 Following the circular, commercial officials of six divisions in Tamil Nadu have been ordered to create awareness about the scheme through media, at railway stations and in trains.

“The base fare for a sleeper class ticket between Chennai and Madurai will be `380 to `390 without subsidy; current fare is `265. Similarly, unreserved superfast ticket fare between Chennai and Katpadi will increase roughly by `35 per ticket. The fare list without subsidy will be displayed at all stations in another few weeks,’ said a senior railway official.

The IRCTC portal is being upgraded so that passengers have an option to book tickets without subsidy. 
In September 2016, railways introduced a system for senior citizens to voluntarily give up their concession, the success of which, officials say, prompted them to introduce the giving up of subsidy scheme. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Southern Railway give it up scheme
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp