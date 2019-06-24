Home Cities Chennai

Star-studded affair, but with a few tense moments

Lower turnout in Nadigar Sangam polls; Mohan left disappointed again

Kamal Haasan, Vijay and actor couple Prasanna & Sneha arrive to cast their votes in the Nadigar Sangam polls 

By Arunkumar Sekhar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Elections for Nadigar Sangam for the period 2019-2022 were underway at St Ebba’s School, Mylapore, on Sunday, and were contested between the teams led by Nasser and Bhagyaraj, dubbed Pandavar Ani and Swami Sankaradas Ani respectively. While devoid of the drama of the last elections, it was not without its moments.

First up, the elections were supposed to start at 7am, but started late by half an hour. Actor Arya, who rode to the venue on a bicycle decked in sports gear, said that he wished the elections hadn’t happened in the first place, and that the teams had ironed out their differences. Rajinikanth, on Saturday, had posted a message that he was unable to send a postal vote as it had reached him only after the deadline. Nasser, the incumbent president, clarified that their team should not be held responsible for this.

Meanwhile, veteran actor Mohan had a deja vu moment, when he realised, like in the last elections, that his vote had been cast by someone else. “I am just amused that this has happened in an election which had fewer people voting,” he said.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan requested the media not to spread conspiracy theories on why Rajinikanth did not receive his postal vote on time and said he would rather blame the postal department for the delay. When asked pointedly if he felt that the elections were influenced by political parties, he replied in the negative.

While top actors like Suriya, Vijay, and Vikram came out to vote, others like Ajith, Dhanush, Simbu and Vijay Sethupathi were conspicuous by their absence. As for the female actors, there were more absentees, with only Varalaxmi Sarathkumar being a notable exception. The venue was selected as late as last night with Sangeetha of Swami Sankaradas Ani indicating that this was the biggest reason for the numbers being as low. Only 1,603 votes were cast of the total 3,171 members.

