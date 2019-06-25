Home Cities Chennai

A smart project for future learners 

The children in the room gasp in amazement as the person standing next to the projector explains its features.

Around 1,200 students will benefit from the programme  Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The children in the room gasp in amazement as the person standing next to the projector explains its features. He writes a few words on the wall with a pen that registers his movements in an application. One child says excitedly, “Look, it’s a magic pen!”

Case India, as part of their CSR programme — CASE India Digital Classroom, provided the Husainy High School in Ramapuram with a projector. Around 1,200 students of the school are expected to benefit from this. The facilities were inaugurated by Kathipara Janarthanan, president, TEMOWA, yesterday. 
Recently, 10 computers were also installed at the school’s computer lab. Gurgaon-based NGO Computer Siksha gave computers to the school. “Most companies replace their equipment after four to five years. We collect end-of-life computers from corporates that contact us and provide them to those in need,” said Prem Kumar, A representative from the NGO.

“These facilities will be of use to both teachers and students. Students can learn easier and faster with these tools, and teachers can teach more effectively. We want teachers to maximise the use of this equipment to maximise the children’s understanding of it,” said M Sezhiyam, regional manager, CASE India. The projector comes with certain in-built applications. 
The teachers were given a short tutorial on how to use the various apps and the projector, at the venue.

