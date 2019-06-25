Ahead of House session, EPS meets colleagues

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday had a long discussion with his ministerial colleagues after the Cabinet meeting was over at the secretariat.

The informal meeting lasted for about 45 minutes though the cabinet meeting lasted only for 30 minutes. Sources said the chief minister had an open talk with the colleagues on the issues in the ruling party and the strategies to be adopted for the ensuing Assembly session wherein the Assembly Speaker is staring at a no confidence motion since the principal opposition party is flexing its muscles, claiming that there would be change of guard in the State.

During the cabinet meeting, approval for new industries and the proposals for new announcements to be made in the ensuing session, were said to have been discussed.