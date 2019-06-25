CM Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurates 11 godowns, three elevated bridges across Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday inaugurated 11 godowns in various parts of the State and two central cooperative bank buildings, built at a cost of Rs 17.65 crore, through the video conferencing facility at the secretariat.

These godowns are located at Keezhmurungai and Melappulam in Vellore district, Vaadamugam Vellode in Erode district and Cheyyur in Kancheepuram district, Palayankottai in Dindigul district. The two central cooperative banks with new buildings are at Muthupet branch of Kumbakonam Central Cooperative Bank and Medical College branch of Thanjavur Central Cooperative Bank.

The CM also declared open a sub-treasury office at Kinathukadavu in Coimbatore district. Besides, he also inaugurated three elevated bridges on Pernampet-Onkuppam road in Vellore district, Paruvakkudi Vembar - Ramanuthu Road and Mavilodai in Thoothukudi district.