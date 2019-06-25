DMK not keen on ousting Speaker?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Is the DMK considering withdrawal of its plan for the no-confidence resolution against Speaker P Dhanapal during the ensuing Assembly session?

DMK president MK Stalin dropped a hint while speaking at the party’s protest over water crisis at Chepauk on Monday even as the Speaker announced that the DMK’s notice would be taken up for discussion on July 1.

“We have given a notice for moving a no-confidence resolution against the Speaker. (We) don’t know what kind of situation will prevail on that notice. As far as the DMK is concerned, removal of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is more important than removing the Speaker. Very soon, without an election to the Assembly, there is a likelihood of a change of guard in the State,” Stalin said at the protest meeting.

This is the second no-confidence motion to be brought in by the DMK against Dhanapal. The first one was defeated by a division of votes on March 23, 2017.

The DMK seems to be more serious about discussing the people’s issues in the Assembly as there are charges that the DMK is a party of ‘empty walk-outs’. So, to erase this image and prove that it is more concerned about Assembly debates, the DMK has made an appeal to the people to send their grievances. The appeal has been made with the caption ‘Your Voice is Our Future’.

“In the upcoming Assembly session, starting from June 28, DMK will ensure that our collective concerns – from the water crisis and farmer distress to unemployment – will be discussed. What are the other issues (including your constituency issues) that you think require the immediate attention of the Assembly ? email us at VoiceOfTN@dmk.in,” so goes a party social media post.

Session for 23 days

The ensuing session of the State Assembly for discussing the demands for grants for all government departments will last for 23 working days – from June 28 to July 30 (excluding 10 holidays in between).

Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal told this to reporters after the business advisory committee meeting held at the Secretariat.

The Speaker said that on the first day, condolence resolutions would be adopted for the two MLAs - R Kanagaraj (AIADMK) and K Radhamani (DMK) - who passed away recently and the House would be adjourned without transacting any business as a mark of respect for the departed souls.

On July 1, the demands for grants to Forest and Environment departments would be taken up for discussion. On July 22 and 23, the demands for the police department and Fire and Rescue Services departments would be taken up, the Speaker said, adding that on all days, question hour would be there.