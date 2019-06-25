Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital opens its doors in Alwarpet  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital on Cathedral Road has moved to a new location on TTK Road in Alwarpet. The facility was inaugurated by DMK president MK Stalin on Monday.

Speaking at the event, MK Stalin said, “It is not only the duty of the hospitals, but it is also the duty of the government to protect the eyesight of the people. According to WHO (World Health Organization), 80 per cent of eye problems is curable.”

Stalin recalled how Kannoli Thittam scheme launched by the late chief minister M Karunanidhi in 1969 for eye care benefitted people in the state. Saying that the new facility will set standards in eye care and benefit people of not only Chennai but other states too, Stalin recalled how Karunanidhi was associated with the hospital and inaugurated Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital on Cathedral Road.

Dr Amar Agarwal, chairman, Dr Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospitals, said that there are 18 hospitals in Chennai alone and about 80 hospitals in India and other countries. In three to four years, the hospital aims to treat 30,000 patients in a day. “Our target is to touch 150 hospitals mark in the next three years.” Dr Amar Agarwal said the new facility will go a long way in ensuring that renowned eye care services are accessible to people. “Started as a small eye care centre by Padma Bhushan recipient Dr Jaiveer Agarwal in 1957, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital today has 17 centres overseas,” he shared.Dayanidhi Maran, MP, DMK from Central Chennai; J Anbazhagan, MLA, DMK; Ashvin Agarwal, executive director; and Dr Athiya Agarwal of Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital were present.