Get ready to glam up in style

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione (ABFC) — Festive Special — is all things grand and glam. The two-day exhibition is an eclectic mix of style, sensibility and substance.

ABFC has been curated with precision and tremendous attention to detail to ensure you are red carpet ready or have the perfect outfit for a visit to the beach. Whether you’re looking for fine jewellery, wedding outfits, semi-casual wear or stylish yet comfortable sleepwear, there’s something for everyone.

“We have some of the most premium jewellers, fashion designers, along with extremely talented next-gen designers, accessory and gifting experts under one roof,” said Arti Bagdy, proprietor of AB Jewel Collezione, who started hosting the ABFC in 2002. “We have been doing this for 15 years or more now, and with every exhibition, we try to improvise and do new things. We’re promoting a lot of newer and younger designers who are using organic cotton and handlooms. With the wedding season around the corner, we have exquisite designer wear and since the summer collection is always in demand, we have the perfect clothes for someone looking to go for a picnic as well!”

Among the 50-odd stalls at the exhibition, designer brands like Mohammed Mazhar and Aekatri use fabrics like pure khadi, organic cotton, handlooms and linen, with billowing sleeves, new-gen cuts, tassel detailing in shades of whites, beige, mustard, ruby pinks and imperial reds with minimal embroidery and hints of Greek, Russian and European styles.

“We have cotton handloom, hand embroidered clothes,” said Charu Vij, designer and founder of Aekatri. “We use breathable fabric and keep our styles contemporary. We specialise in Indian wear but have dresses and tunics as well.” Another colourful, vibrant and striking stall as one enters the exhibition is Delhi-based Pita Nila. “Our forte is our hand-done prints with hand embroidery,” said Snehal Jain, designer and founder of Pita Nila. “We do a lot of Indian wear but have tunics and blouses that can be teamed up with saris and skirts. Our floral prints and blouses are favourites among customers. Our inspiration is nature, and keeping in line with that we only use pure fabric.”

ABFC also has an entire section dedicated to a sparkling collection of the finest diamonds, polki, ruby and emerald jewellery from some of the biggest names in the business.

“We specialise in bridal jewellery that boast the finest workmanship and the finest polkis,” said Ajay Rathore, GM Sales and Marketing at Sunita Shekhawat. “Many of our pieces are multi-use. We look at providing the best in tradition with contemporary touches that provide functionality and wearability at the core. We only have selected pieces and selected designs. And, we make sure that the look is curated.”

“We are known for our cottons and hand embroidery,” said Prerna Vaswani, growth facilitator at After Dark. “We have easy, breezy, relaxed styles that showcases a lot of craftsmanship. We also make the designs more evergreen by doing annual collections. We mix contemporary styles with more Victorian elements to keep the old world charm alive.”

After a tiring day of shopping, you can prepare yourself to sleep in comfortable nightwear from After Dark, also available at the expo. The exhibition will be on from 11am to 8pm at Hyatt Regency on Tuesday. Entry is free.