Home Cities Chennai

Landfill woes pile up in Kodungaiyur

A silver lining for north Chennai’s residents was the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s by-election manifesto that mentioned shifting of the dump yard if the party won seats in the elections. 

Published: 25th June 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mountains of unsegregated waste, contaminated soil, air and groundwater; unbearable smell, presence of toxic gases and debris that catch fire — the Kodungaiyur dump yard has been nothing but a hazard for residents of the neighbourhood. Despite decades of cries and call for action to shift the landfill, no effective steps have been taken by the civic body. 

A silver lining for north Chennai’s residents was the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s by-election manifesto that mentioned shifting of the dump yard if the party won seats in the elections. 
Recent developments point that the Kodungaiyur dump yard woes are likely to continue, as the DMK party won the Perambur Assembly constituency seat in the bypoll, but didn’t have the needed numbers to form a government.

Speaking to Express RD Sekar, MLA, Perambur constituency said, “We had said, we would shift the dump yard if we won, but now, as an MLA I can only raise the issue with the bureaucrats. I will raise this issue in the upcoming Assembly session. I will take every initiative to shift it and if needed, I will gather people and fight for it.”

However, the residents are not happy about the perennial dump yard menace. “The promise of shifting the dump yard was one of the main reasons people elected the DMK candidate. So, the MLA should take all possible steps to shift it. He should even raise the issue with the chief minister,” said ED Elango, coordinator of North Chennai Residents Welfare Movements Federation.

PV Anand, secretary, West Kaviyarasu Kannadasan Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association said, “Residents here are forced to inhale polluted air. All kinds of hazardous wastes are dumped here. Whether it is during the rainy season or hot summer, the problem persists. Regular fires in the dump yard make the life of people here hell.”

NS Ramachandra Rao, president of Ever Vigilant Residents’ Welfare Association — a group that has been fighting for the cause for decades, said, “We have proof that groundwater and air here are polluted. So, the project cannot continue here anymore. We will wait and see if there are any developments. If it gets further delayed, then we will fight it legally.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
unsegregated waste Kodungaiyur dump yard Kodungaiyur
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp